"Less Russia, more U.S.", Total CEO says as he opens investor presentation

Tassilo Hummel Reuters
TotalEnergies will be looking more to the U.S. market for growth as it diversifies away from Russia, the company's chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said in opening remarks ahead of an investor presentation.

"Less Russia, more U.S.", Pouyanne said.

