Less-Than-Expected CPI/Core CPI for May

Pre-market futures are rallying on this morning’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for May, released an hour before the opening bell. All major indexes were in the red ahead of the numbers, but currently the Dow is +90 points, the S&P 500 is +20, the Nasdaq +85 and the small-cap Russell 2000 +22 points.



Even bond yields retreated on the news, after earlier creeping northward. At this moment, the 10-year treasury is +4.45%, the 2-year has remained steady at +4.04% and the 30-year — something we’ve been tracking since it blossomed over +5% a couple weeks ago — ratcheted down a bit to +4.93%. All good news this morning.

Trump Announces Trade Deal with China

Of course, this nice jump in futures may have to do with the Truth Social post from President Trump, in which he stated a trade deal with China has been reached. “Full magnets” and “any necessary rare earths will be supplied, up front, by China,” the president said. He also mentioned Chinese college students would be able to attend classes at U.S. schools, and that “we’re getting a total of 55% tariffs, China 10%.”



Further confirmation and details will be sought throughout the rest of this trading day. For now, things are looking up for the market.

CPI Results Shrink or Stay Constant in May

Headline CPI came in at +0.1% this morning, 10 basis points (bps) beneath expectations and the previous month’s print. The most recent lower figure was -0.1% in March of this year. Core CPI month over month — stripping out volatile food and energy prices — also reached +0.1%, 20 bps below estimates. This was down from the +0.2% in April and +0.4% back in January of this year.



Headline CPI year over year is also known as the “Inflation Rate,” and this came in-line with expectations at +2.4%, up from +2.3% the prior month. To find a lower read that that was more than four years ago, and we’re nicely off the +3.0% pace we saw back in January. Core year over year reached +2.8%, 10 bps light of expectations, and the third-straight print at this level. It’s still north of the Fed’s optimal +2.0% inflation rate, but at least we’re not swelling in the wrong direction.



Real earnings and owner’s equivalent rent were both up +0.3% in this report, most other segments were down: Gas -2.6%, Apparel -0.4%, also new and used vehicles and airlines were lower. The pause on reciprocal tariffs helped keep prices under control, which was one of the major concerns markets participants had when they were selling the market two months ago. These figures back up the market’s overall positive outlook.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.