In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These 50 North Carolina ZIP Codes

North Carolina is referred to as a Goldilocks state because it just seems to have everything in mixed proportions. Its climate is not too hot or cold, has small towns and cities, and diverse people and ideologies. The cost of living in North Carolina is also about 4% lower than average for a US city, with it being neither too expensive nor too cheap to live there.

However, despite its increasing population and prospects, there are some places you may not be able to afford by the next decade or even less as the costs rise. You can find the ZIP codes from GOBankingRates research data for North Carolina locations where prices are expected to go up over time.

28708, Balsam Grove

May 2024 Home Value: $314,529

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 4.00

2025 Projected Home Value: $327,110

2026 Projected Home Value: $340,195

2027 Projected Home Value: $353,802

2028 Projected Home Value: $367,954

2029 Projected Home Value: $382,673

2030 Projected Home Value: $397,980

2031 Projected Home Value: $413,899

2032 Projected Home Value: $430,455

2033 Projected Home Value: $447,673

2034 Projected Home Value: $465,580

28772, Brevard

May 2024 Home Value: $317,781

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 3.60

2025 Projected Home Value: $329,221

2026 Projected Home Value: $341,073

2027 Projected Home Value: $353,351

2028 Projected Home Value: $366,072

2029 Projected Home Value: $379,251

2030 Projected Home Value: $392,904

2031 Projected Home Value: $407,048

2032 Projected Home Value: $421,702

2033 Projected Home Value: $436,883

2034 Projected Home Value: $452,611

28698, Zionville

May 2024 Home Value: $349,276

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 2.60

2025 Projected Home Value: $358,358

2026 Projected Home Value: $367,675

2027 Projected Home Value: $377,234

2028 Projected Home Value: $387,042

2029 Projected Home Value: $397,106

2030 Projected Home Value: $407,430

2031 Projected Home Value: $418,023

2032 Projected Home Value: $428,892

2033 Projected Home Value: $440,043

2034 Projected Home Value: $451,484

28556, Oriental

May 2024 Home Value: $353,769

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 1.40

2025 Projected Home Value: $358,722

2026 Projected Home Value: $363,744

2027 Projected Home Value: $368,837

2028 Projected Home Value: $374,000

2029 Projected Home Value: $379,236

2030 Projected Home Value: $384,546

2031 Projected Home Value: $389,929

2032 Projected Home Value: $395,388

2033 Projected Home Value: $400,924

2034 Projected Home Value: $406,537

28129, Oakboro

May 2024 Home Value: $323,517

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 2.20

2025 Projected Home Value: $330,635

2026 Projected Home Value: $337,909

2027 Projected Home Value: $345,342

2028 Projected Home Value: $352,940

2029 Projected Home Value: $360,705

2030 Projected Home Value: $368,640

2031 Projected Home Value: $376,750

2032 Projected Home Value: $385,039

2033 Projected Home Value: $393,510

2034 Projected Home Value: $402,167

28137, Richfield

May 2024 Home Value: $307,339

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 2.70

2025 Projected Home Value: $315,637

2026 Projected Home Value: $324,160

2027 Projected Home Value: $332,912

2028 Projected Home Value: $341,901

2029 Projected Home Value: $351,132

2030 Projected Home Value: $360,612

2031 Projected Home Value: $370,349

2032 Projected Home Value: $380,348

2033 Projected Home Value: $390,618

2034 Projected Home Value: $401,164

28510, Minnesott Beach

May 2024 Home Value: $350,737

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 1.20

2025 Projected Home Value: $354,945

2026 Projected Home Value: $359,205

2027 Projected Home Value: $363,515

2028 Projected Home Value: $367,877

2029 Projected Home Value: $372,292

2030 Projected Home Value: $376,759

2031 Projected Home Value: $381,280

2032 Projected Home Value: $385,856

2033 Projected Home Value: $390,486

2034 Projected Home Value: $396,172

28071, Gold Hill

May 2024 Home Value: $317,410

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 2.10

2025 Projected Home Value: $324,076

2026 Projected Home Value: $330,881

2027 Projected Home Value: $337,830

2028 Projected Home Value: $344,924

2029 Projected Home Value: $352,168

2030 Projected Home Value: $359,563

2031 Projected Home Value: $367,114

2032 Projected Home Value: $374,824

2033 Projected Home Value: $382,695

2034 Projected Home Value: $390,731

28006, Alexis

May 2024 Home Value: $337,103

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 1.40

2025 Projected Home Value: $341,827

2026 Projected Home Value: $346,612

2027 Projected Home Value: $351,465

2028 Projected Home Value: $356,385

2029 Projected Home Value: $361,375

2030 Projected Home Value: $366,434

2031 Projected Home Value: $371,564

2032 Projected Home Value: $376,766

2033 Projected Home Value: $382,041

2034 Projected Home Value: $387,389

27302, Mebane

May 2024 Home Value: $357,153

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 0.80

2025 Projected Home Value: $323,671

2026 Projected Home Value: $329,820

2027 Projected Home Value: $336,087

2028 Projected Home Value: $342,473

2029 Projected Home Value: $348,979

2030 Projected Home Value: $355,610

2031 Projected Home Value: $362,367

2032 Projected Home Value: $369,252

2033 Projected Home Value: $276,267

2034 Projected Home Value: $383,417

28127, New London

May 2024 Home Value: $323,741

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 1.70

2025 Projected Home Value: $329,245

2026 Projected Home Value: $334,842

2027 Projected Home Value: $340,534

2028 Projected Home Value: $346,323

2029 Projected Home Value: $352,211

2030 Projected Home Value: $358,198

2031 Projected Home Value: $364,288

2032 Projected Home Value: $370,481

2033 Projected Home Value: $376,779

2034 Projected Home Value: $383,184

28689, Union Grove

May 2024 Home Value: $337,519

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 1.20

2025 Projected Home Value: $341,569

2026 Projected Home Value: $345,668

2027 Projected Home Value: $349,816

2028 Projected Home Value: $354,014

2029 Projected Home Value: $358,262

2030 Projected Home Value: $362,561

2031 Projected Home Value: $366,912

2032 Projected Home Value: $371,314

2033 Projected Home Value: $375,770

2034 Projected Home Value: $380,280

27541, Hurdle Hills

May 2024 Home Value: $350,294

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 0.80

2025 Projected Home Value: $353,096

2026 Projected Home Value: $355,921

2027 Projected Home Value: $358,768

2028 Projected Home Value: $361,638

2029 Projected Home Value: $364,531

2030 Projected Home Value: $367,448

2031 Projected Home Value: $370,387

2032 Projected Home Value: $373,350

2033 Projected Home Value: $376,337

2034 Projected Home Value: $379,348

28164, Stanley

May 2024 Home Value: $353,637

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 0.70

2025 Projected Home Value: $356,113

2026 Projected Home Value: $358,605

2027 Projected Home Value: $361,116

2028 Projected Home Value: $363,644

2029 Projected Home Value: $366,189

2030 Projected Home Value: $368,752

2031 Projected Home Value: $371,334

2032 Projected Home Value: $373,933

2033 Projected Home Value: $376,550

2034 Projected Home Value: $379,186

28215, Charlotte

May 2024 Home Value: $334,946

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 1.20

2025 Projected Home Value: $338,965

2026 Projected Home Value: $343,033

2027 Projected Home Value: $347,149

2028 Projected Home Value: $351,315

2029 Projected Home Value: $355,531

2030 Projected Home Value: $359,797

2031 Projected Home Value: $364,115

2032 Projected Home Value: $368,484

2033 Projected Home Value: $372,906

2034 Projected Home Value: $377,381

28528, Beaufort

May 2024 Home Value: $355,242

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 0.60

2025 Projected Home Value: $357,373

2026 Projected Home Value: $359,517

2027 Projected Home Value: $361,674

2028 Projected Home Value: $363,844

2029 Projected Home Value: $366,027

2030 Projected Home Value: $368,224

2031 Projected Home Value: $370,433

2032 Projected Home Value: $372,656

2033 Projected Home Value: $374,892

2034 Projected Home Value: $377,141

28056, Gastonia

May 2024 Home Value: $354,352

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 0.60

2025 Projected Home Value: $356,479

2026 Projected Home Value: $358,617

2027 Projected Home Value: $360,769

2028 Projected Home Value: $362,934

2029 Projected Home Value: $365,111

2030 Projected Home Value: $367,302

2031 Projected Home Value: $369,506

2032 Projected Home Value: $371.723

2033 Projected Home Value: $373,953

2034 Projected Home Value: $376,197

27572, Rougermont

May 2024 Home Value: $350,836

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 0.70

2025 Projected Home Value: $356,113

2026 Projected Home Value: $358,605

2027 Projected Home Value: $360,769

2028 Projected Home Value: $362,934

2029 Projected Home Value: $365,111

2030 Projected Home Value: $367,302

2031 Projected Home Value: $369,506

2032 Projected Home Value: $371,723

2033 Projected Home Value: $373,953

2034 Projected Home Value: $376,197

28753, Marshall

May 2024 Home Value: $350,836

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 0.70

2025 Projected Home Value: $353,291

2026 Projected Home Value: $355,764

2027 Projected Home Value: $358,255

2028 Projected Home Value: $360,763

2029 Projected Home Value: $363,288

2030 Projected Home Value: $365,831

2031 Projected Home Value: $368,392

2032 Projected Home Value: $370,971

2033 Projected Home Value: $373,567

2034 Projected Home Value: $376,182

28315, Aberdeen

May 2024 Home Value: $339,986

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 1.00

2025 Projected Home Value: $343,386

2026 Projected Home Value: $346,820

2027 Projected Home Value: $350,288

2028 Projected Home Value: $353,791

2029 Projected Home Value: $357,329

2030 Projected Home Value: $360,902

2031 Projected Home Value: $364,511

2032 Projected Home Value: $368,156

2033 Projected Home Value: $371,838

2034 Projected Home Value: $375,556

28570, Newport

May 2024 Home Value: $334,685

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 1.10

2025 Projected Home Value: $338,367

2026 Projected Home Value: $342,089

2027 Projected Home Value: $345,852

2028 Projected Home Value: $349,656

2029 Projected Home Value: $353,502

2030 Projected Home Value: $357,391

2031 Projected Home Value: $361,322

2032 Projected Home Value: $365,297

2033 Projected Home Value: $369,315

2034 Projected Home Value: $373,377

28112, Monroe

May 2024 Home Value: $330,796

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 1.20

2025 Projected Home Value: $334,765

2026 Projected Home Value: $338,783

2027 Projected Home Value: $342,848

2028 Projected Home Value: $346,962

2029 Projected Home Value: $351,126

2030 Projected Home Value: $355,339

2031 Projected Home Value: $359,603

2032 Projected Home Value: $363,918

2033 Projected Home Value: $368,286

2034 Projected Home Value: $372,705

28025, Concord

May 2024 Home Value: $346,697

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 0.70

2025 Projected Home Value: $349,124

2026 Projected Home Value: $351,567

2027 Projected Home Value: $354,028

2028 Projected Home Value: $356,507

2029 Projected Home Value: $359,002

2030 Projected Home Value: $361,515

2031 Projected Home Value: $364,046

2032 Projected Home Value: $366,594

2033 Projected Home Value: $369,160

2034 Projected Home Value: $371,744

28713, Bryson City

May 2024 Home Value: $325,410

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 1.30

2025 Projected Home Value: $329,640

2026 Projected Home Value: $333,926

2027 Projected Home Value: $338,267

2028 Projected Home Value: $342,664

2029 Projected Home Value: $347,119

2030 Projected Home Value: $351,631

2031 Projected Home Value: $356,203

2032 Projected Home Value: $360,833

2033 Projected Home Value: $365,524

2034 Projected Home Value: $370,276

28429, Castle Hayne

May 2024 Home Value: $341,894

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 0.80

2025 Projected Home Value: $344,629

2026 Projected Home Value: $347,386

2027 Projected Home Value: $350,166

2028 Projected Home Value: $352,967

2029 Projected Home Value: $355,791

2030 Projected Home Value: $358,367

2031 Projected Home Value: $361,506

2032 Projected Home Value: $364,398

2033 Projected Home Value: $367,313

2034 Projected Home Value: $370,252

28457, Rocky Point

May 2024 Home Value: $358,758

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 0.30

2025 Projected Home Value: $359,834

2026 Projected Home Value: $360,914

2027 Projected Home Value: $361,996

2028 Projected Home Value: $363,082

2029 Projected Home Value: $364,172

2030 Projected Home Value: $365,264

2031 Projected Home Value: $366,360

2032 Projected Home Value: $367,459

2033 Projected Home Value: $368,561

2034 Projected Home Value: $369,667

28128, Norwood

May 2024 Home Value: $280,349

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 2.80

2025 Projected Home Value: $288,199

2026 Projected Home Value: $296,269

2027 Projected Home Value: $304,564

2028 Projected Home Value: $313,092

2029 Projected Home Value: $321,859

2030 Projected Home Value: $330,871

2031 Projected Home Value: $340,135

2032 Projected Home Value: $349,659

2033 Projected Home Value: $359,449

2034 Projected Home Value: $369,514

28394, Vass

May 2024 Home Value: $343,906

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 0.70

2025 Projected Home Value: $346,314

2026 Projected Home Value: $348,738

2027 Projected Home Value: $351,179

2028 Projected Home Value: $353,637

2029 Projected Home Value: $356,113

2030 Projected Home Value: $358,605

2031 Projected Home Value: $361,116

2032 Projected Home Value: $363,643

2033 Projected Home Value: $366,189

2034 Projected Home Value: $368,752

27408, Greensboro

May 2024 Home Value: $357,036

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 0.30

2025 Projected Home Value: $358,107

2026 Projected Home Value: $359,181

2027 Projected Home Value: $360,259

2028 Projected Home Value: $361,339

2029 Projected Home Value: $362,423

2030 Projected Home Value: $363,511

2031 Projected Home Value: $364,601

2032 Projected Home Value: $365,695

2033 Projected Home Value: $366,792

2034 Projected Home Value: $367,892

27332, Sanford

May 2024 Home Value: $297,449

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 2.10

2025 Projected Home Value: $303,695

2026 Projected Home Value: $310,073

2027 Projected Home Value: $316,585

2028 Projected Home Value: $323,233

2029 Projected Home Value: $330,021

2030 Projected Home Value: $336,951

2031 Projected Home Value: $344,027

2032 Projected Home Value: $351,252

2033 Projected Home Value: $358,628

2034 Projected Home Value: $366,159

28213, Charlotte

May 2024 Home Value: $342,712

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 0.60

2025 Projected Home Value: $344,769

2026 Projected Home Value: $346,837

2027 Projected Home Value: $348,918

2028 Projected Home Value: $351,012

2029 Projected Home Value: $353,118

2030 Projected Home Value: $355,236

2031 Projected Home Value: $357,368

2032 Projected Home Value: $359,512

2033 Projected Home Value: $361,669

2034 Projected Home Value: $363,839

27330, Senford

May 2024 Home Value: $289,604

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 2.30

2025 Projected Home Value: $296,265

2026 Projected Home Value: $303,079

2027 Projected Home Value: $310,050

2028 Projected Home Value: $317,181

2029 Projected Home Value: $324,476

2030 Projected Home Value: $331,939

2031 Projected Home Value: $339,574

2032 Projected Home Value: $347,384

2033 Projected Home Value: $355,374

2034 Projected Home Value: $363,547

2828212, Charlotte

May 2024 Home Value: $332,324

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 0.90

2025 Projected Home Value: $335,315

2026 Projected Home Value: $338,333

2027 Projected Home Value: $341,378

2028 Projected Home Value: $344,450

2029 Projected Home Value: $347,550

2030 Projected Home Value: $350,678

2031 Projected Home Value: $353,834

2032 Projected Home Value: $357,019

2033 Projected Home Value: $360,232

2034 Projected Home Value: $363,474

27244, Elon

May 2024 Home Value: $318,896

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 1.30

2025 Projected Home Value: $323,042

2026 Projected Home Value: $327,241

2027 Projected Home Value: $331,496

2028 Projected Home Value: $335,805

2029 Projected Home Value: $340,171

2030 Projected Home Value: $344,593

2031 Projected Home Value: $349,072

2032 Projected Home Value: $353,610

2033 Projected Home Value: $358,207

2034 Projected Home Value: $362,864

28214, Charlotte

May 2024 Home Value: $341,622

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 0.60

2025 Projected Home Value: $343,672

2026 Projected Home Value: $345,734

2027 Projected Home Value: $347,808

2028 Projected Home Value: $349,895

2029 Projected Home Value: $351,995

2030 Projected Home Value: $354,107

2031 Projected Home Value: $356,231

2032 Projected Home Value: $358,369

2033 Projected Home Value: $360,519

2034 Projected Home Value: $362,682

28467, Carolina Shores

May 2024 Home Value: $359,030

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 0.10

2025 Projected Home Value: $359,389

2026 Projected Home Value: $359,748

2027 Projected Home Value: $360,108

2028 Projected Home Value: $360,468

2029 Projected Home Value: $360,829

2030 Projected Home Value: $361,190

2031 Projected Home Value: $361,551

2032 Projected Home Value: $361,912

2033 Projected Home Value: $362,274

2034 Projected Home Value: $362,637

27501, Angier

May 2024 Home Value: $338,116

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 0.70

2025 Projected Home Value: $340,483

2026 Projected Home Value: $342,867

2027 Projected Home Value: $345,267

2028 Projected Home Value: $347,684

2029 Projected Home Value: $350,117

2030 Projected Home Value: $352,568

2031 Projected Home Value: $355,036

2032 Projected Home Value: $357,521

2033 Projected Home Value: $360,024

2034 Projected Home Value: $362,544

28789, Whittier

May 2024 Home Value: $327,576

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 1.00

2025 Projected Home Value: $330,852

2026 Projected Home Value: $334,160

2027 Projected Home Value: $337,502

2028 Projected Home Value: $340,877

2029 Projected Home Value: $344,285

2030 Projected Home Value: $347,728

2031 Projected Home Value: $351,206

2032 Projected Home Value: $354,718

2033 Projected Home Value: $358,265

2034 Projected Home Value: $361,847

28721, Clyde

May 2024 Home Value: $351,112

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 0.30

2025 Projected Home Value: $352,166

2026 Projected Home Value: $353,222

2027 Projected Home Value: $354,282

2028 Projected Home Value: $355,345

2029 Projected Home Value: $356,411

2030 Projected Home Value: $357,480

2031 Projected Home Value: $358,552

2032 Projected Home Value: $359,628

2033 Projected Home Value: $360,707

2034 Projected Home Value: $361,789

28206, Charlotte

May 2024 Home Value: $336,708

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 0.70

2025 Projected Home Value: $339,065

2026 Projected Home Value: $341,438

2027 Projected Home Value: $343,828

2028 Projected Home Value: $346,235

2029 Projected Home Value: $348,659

2030 Projected Home Value: $351,099

2031 Projected Home Value: $353,557

2032 Projected Home Value: $356,032

2033 Projected Home Value: $358,524

2034 Projected Home Value: $361,034

27106, Winston-Salem

May 2024 Home Value: $335,635

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 0.70

2025 Projected Home Value: $337,985

2026 Projected Home Value: $340,351

2027 Projected Home Value: $342,733

2028 Projected Home Value: $345,132

2029 Projected Home Value: $347,548

2030 Projected Home Value: $349,981

2031 Projected Home Value: $352,431

2032 Projected Home Value: $354,898

2033 Projected Home Value: $357,382

2034 Projected Home Value: $359,884

27207, Bear Creek

May 2024 Home Value: $313,903

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 1.30

2025 Projected Home Value: $317,984

2026 Projected Home Value: $322,117

2027 Projected Home Value: $326,305

2028 Projected Home Value: $330,547

2029 Projected Home Value: $334,844

2030 Projected Home Value: $339,197

2031 Projected Home Value: $343,607

2032 Projected Home Value: $348,074

2033 Projected Home Value: $352,598

2034 Projected Home Value: $357,182

28660, Olin

May 2024 Home Value: $323,106

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 1.00

2025 Projected Home Value: $326,337

2026 Projected Home Value: $329,600

2027 Projected Home Value: $332,896

2028 Projected Home Value: $336,225

2029 Projected Home Value: $339,587

2030 Projected Home Value: $342,983

2031 Projected Home Value: $346,413

2032 Projected Home Value: $349,877

2033 Projected Home Value: $353,376

2034 Projected Home Value: $356,910

28422, Bolivia

May 2024 Home Value: $345,567

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 0.30

2025 Projected Home Value: $346,604

2026 Projected Home Value: $347,643

2027 Projected Home Value: $348,686

2028 Projected Home Value: $349,732

2029 Projected Home Value: $350,782

2030 Projected Home Value: $351,834

2031 Projected Home Value: $352,889

2032 Projected Home Value: $353,948

2033 Projected Home Value: $355,010

2034 Projected Home Value: $356,075

28216, Charlotte

May 2024 Home Value: $332,048

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 0.70

2025 Projected Home Value: $334,373

2026 Projected Home Value: $336,713

2027 Projected Home Value: $339,070

2028 Projected Home Value: $341,444

2029 Projected Home Value: $343,834

2030 Projected Home Value: $346,241

2031 Projected Home Value: $348,665

2032 Projected Home Value: $351,105

2033 Projected Home Value: $353,563

2034 Projected Home Value: $356,038

27007, Ararat

May 2024 Home Value: $264,779

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 3.00

2025 Projected Home Value: $272,722

2026 Projected Home Value: $280,904

2027 Projected Home Value: $289,331

2028 Projected Home Value: $298,011

2029 Projected Home Value: $306,951

2030 Projected Home Value: $316,160

2031 Projected Home Value: $325,645

2032 Projected Home Value: $335,414

2033 Projected Home Value: $345,476

2034 Projected Home Value: $355,841

28665, Purlear

May 2024 Home Value: $297,090

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 1.80

2025 Projected Home Value: $302,437

2026 Projected Home Value: $307,881

2027 Projected Home Value: $313,423

2028 Projected Home Value: $319,065

2029 Projected Home Value: $324,808

2030 Projected Home Value: $330,655

2031 Projected Home Value: $336,606

2032 Projected Home Value: $342,665

2033 Projected Home Value: $348,833

2034 Projected Home Value: $355,112

28217, Charlotte

May 2024 Home Value: $330,294

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 0.70

2025 Projected Home Value: $332,606

2026 Projected Home Value: $334,934

2027 Projected Home Value: $337,279

2028 Projected Home Value: $339,640

2029 Projected Home Value: $342,017

2030 Projected Home Value: $344,412

2031 Projected Home Value: $346,822

2032 Projected Home Value: $349,250

2033 Projected Home Value: $351,695

2034 Projected Home Value: $354,157

27981, Wanchese

May 2024 Home Value: $340,266

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 0.40

2025 Projected Home Value: $341,627

2026 Projected Home Value: $342,994

2027 Projected Home Value: $344,366

2028 Projected Home Value: $345,753

2029 Projected Home Value: $347,126

2030 Projected Home Value: $348,515

2031 Projected Home Value: $349,909

2032 Projected Home Value: $351,308

2033 Projected Home Value: $352,714

2034 Projected Home Value: $354,124

27009, Belews Creek

May 2024 Home Value: $313,479

1-Year Growth Projection (%): 1.20

2025 Projected Home Value: $317,241

2026 Projected Home Value: $321,048

2027 Projected Home Value: $324,900

2028 Projected Home Value: $328,799

2029 Projected Home Value: $332,745

2030 Projected Home Value: $336,738

2031 Projected Home Value: $340,779

2032 Projected Home Value: $344,868

2033 Projected Home Value: $349,006

2034 Projected Home Value: $353,194

Methodology: GOBankingRates took the overall U.S. median home value and projected its growth and decline over 10 years using Zillow’s May 2024-25 one-year forecast. This projection was then compared to the projections of the 373 ZIP codes in North Carolina that currently have home prices below the national median, with those rising above the national average in the next 10 years (plus its projected growth rate over the same period) being deemed “a place you could no longer afford.” For each North Carolina ZIP code over the next decade, GOBankingRates found the following factors: (1) year the North Carolina ZIP code will become a “place you could no longer afford”; (2) projected home value for that year; and (3) US average projected home value for that year. NOTE: GOBankingRates does not expect growth in home value to stay stagnant at one current rate for the next decade, but using these constant figures gives us an idea where certain markets are heading without unforeseen market disruptors in the future. All data used to conduct this study was compiled and verified on June 19, 2024.

