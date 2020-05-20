Lesotho's new Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro sworn in
MASERU, May 20 (Reuters) - Lesotho's new Prime Minister, Mwhereoeketsi Majoro, was sworn in on Wednesday morning, a day after his predecessor resigned over a murder case.
Majoro took the oath at the king's palace in front of dignitaries, a Reuters witness saw.
Longstanding veteran politician Thomas Thabane had bowed to pressure to resign on Tuesday.
(Writing by Tim Cocks; editing by John Stonestreet)
