Lesotho's new Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro sworn in

MASERU, May 20 (Reuters) - Lesotho's new Prime Minister, Mwhereoeketsi Majoro, was sworn in on Wednesday morning, a day after his predecessor resigned over a murder case.

Majoro took the oath at the king's palace in front of dignitaries, a Reuters witness saw.

Longstanding veteran politician Thomas Thabane had bowed to pressure to resign on Tuesday.

