World Markets

Lesotho prime minister Thomas Thabane resigns

Contributor
Marafaele Mohloboli Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane resigned on Tuesday as leader of the small southern African mountain kingdom, he announced on the national broadcaster.

MASERU, May 19 (Reuters) - Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane resigned on Tuesday as leader of the small southern African mountain kingdom, he announced on the national broadcaster.

"I plead with the entire nation and leadership to give my successor utmost support and on my part I wish to assure him of my support at all material times," Thabane said in a speech on Lesotho TV.

His departure paves the way for resolving a political crisis that eruped late last year.

(Reporting by Marafaele Mohloboli Writing by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Tim Cocks)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    Making Sense of U.S.-China Relations

    Jessica Weiss, associate professor of government at Cornell University, discusses what to expect from China’s National Party Congress and how the coronavirus has impacted U.S.-China relations. She speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

    21 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular