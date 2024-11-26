News & Insights

Leslie’s price target lowered to $3.50 from $4 at Baird

November 26, 2024 — 06:50 am EST

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Leslie’s (LESL) to $3.50 from $4 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said 4Q capped off another challenging year, with softer gross margin driving a roughly 25% adj-EBITDA shortfall while noting 1Q is an off-season period, and management’s gross margin outlook landed well below expectations.

