Leslie’s price target lowered to $3.50 from $4 at Baird

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Leslie’s (LESL) to $3.50 from $4 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said 4Q capped off another challenging year, with softer gross margin driving a roughly 25% adj-EBITDA shortfall while noting 1Q is an off-season period, and management’s gross margin outlook landed well below expectations.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LESL:
- Leslie’s, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2024 Financial Results
- Leslie’s reports Q4 EPS 2c, consensus 11c
- Leslie’s sees Q1 EPS (21c) to (20c), consensus (19c)
- LESL Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.