Leslie's (NASDAQ:LESL) Knows How To Allocate Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Leslie's' (NASDAQ:LESL) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Leslie's, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.35 = US$239m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$433m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Therefore, Leslie's has an ROCE of 35%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 17% earned by companies in a similar industry. NasdaqGS:LESL Return on Capital Employed September 23rd 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Leslie's compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

It's hard not to be impressed by Leslie's' returns on capital. The company has employed 117% more capital in the last three years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 35%. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Leslie's' ROCE

In short, we'd argue Leslie's has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. However, despite the favorable fundamentals, the stock has fallen 38% over the last year, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

