Leslie's (LESL) Price Target Increased by 8.05% to 6.71

The average one-year price target for Leslie's (NasdaqGS:LESL) has been revised to 6.71 / share. This is an increase of 8.05% from the prior estimate of 6.21 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.18% from the latest reported closing price of 7.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 502 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leslie's. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 10.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LESL is 0.14%, an increase of 7.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.40% to 278,133K shares. The put/call ratio of LESL is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 29,231K shares representing 15.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,987K shares, representing an increase of 14.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 43.98% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 18,242K shares representing 9.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,862K shares, representing an increase of 13.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 32.53% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 17,024K shares representing 9.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,116K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 6.53% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 14,815K shares representing 8.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,342K shares, representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 7.68% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 12,434K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,453K shares, representing an increase of 15.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 25.61% over the last quarter.

Leslies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1963, Leslie’s is the largest direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional, and commercial consumers. Leslie’s markets its products through more than 900 physical locations and multiple digital platforms. The company employs more than 5,000 associates, pool and spa care experts, and certified technicians who are passionate about empowering consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

