Leslie's (LESL) Price Target Increased by 5,949.32% to 38.60

The average one-year price target for Leslie's (NasdaqGS:LESL) has been revised to $38.60 / share. This is an increase of 5,949.32% from the prior estimate of $0.64 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.67 to a high of $252.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 479.60% from the latest reported closing price of $6.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leslie's. This is an decrease of 103 owner(s) or 30.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LESL is 0.02%, an increase of 44.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.81% to 203,903K shares. The put/call ratio of LESL is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 60,903K shares representing 32.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,177K shares , representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 42.35% over the last quarter.

ARGFX - Ariel Fund Investor Class holds 44,816K shares representing 24.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,381K shares , representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 38.64% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 14,037K shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,192K shares , representing a decrease of 65.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 62.81% over the last quarter.

Lind Value II ApS holds 9,092K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 5,590K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,703K shares , representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 48.55% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.