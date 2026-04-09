Leslie's (LESL) Price Target Increased by 10.63% to 2.41

The average one-year price target for Leslie's (NasdaqGS:LESL) has been revised to $2.41 / share. This is an increase of 10.63% from the prior estimate of $2.18 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.31 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.71% from the latest reported closing price of $1.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leslie's. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LESL is 0.01%, an increase of 73.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.50% to 5,956K shares. The put/call ratio of LESL is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 2,836K shares representing 30.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,944K shares , representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 70.81% over the last quarter.

Lind Value II ApS holds 455K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 262K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management holds 238K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company.

Clearfield Capital Management holds 192K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares , representing an increase of 83.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 39.51% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.