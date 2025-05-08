Leslie's, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results, Highlights Strategic Transformation Efforts

Leslie’s, Inc. reported Q2 fiscal 2025 results, showing declining sales and increased losses amid strategic transformations and weather impacts.

Quiver AI Summary

Leslie's, Inc. reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, revealing a decrease in sales to $177.1 million, down 6.1% from the previous year, influenced by adverse weather impacting customer traffic. The company experienced a gross profit decline of 19.1%, leading to a substantial operating loss of $48.4 million. Despite these challenges, CEO Jason McDonell emphasized the team's commitment to strategic transformation and operational fundamentals. The net loss for the quarter reached $51.3 million, worsening from $34.6 million year-over-year. Looking ahead, Leslie's maintains its guidance for fiscal year 2025, projecting sales between $1.304 billion and $1.370 billion and focusing on improving cash flow and reducing leverage.

Potential Positives

Leslie’s reported an increase in cash and cash equivalents to $17.3 million as of March 29, 2025, up from $8.4 million the previous year, indicating improved liquidity.

The company emphasized a clear focus on strategic initiatives aimed at delivering sustainable profitable growth, which can enhance long-term shareholder value.

Adjusted EBITDA, while negative, was in line with expectations, suggesting that despite operational challenges, the company is managing its financials effectively under current circumstances.

Potential Negatives

Sales were $177.1 million, a decrease of 6.1% compared to the prior year period.

Net loss increased to $51.3 million compared to a loss of $34.6 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(36.1) million, indicating deeper financial losses compared to $(19.3) million in the prior year period.

FAQ

What were Leslie’s second-quarter sales results for fiscal 2025?

Leslie's reported sales of $177.1 million, a decrease of 6.1% compared to the previous year.

How did weather trends affect Leslie’s performance?

Weather trends resulted in slightly softer traffic, impacting topline sales during the second quarter.

What is Leslie's outlook for the full year 2025?

Leslie's outlook for fiscal 2025 includes projected sales between $1,304 million and $1,370 million.

How did adjusted EBITDA change in the second quarter?

Adjusted EBITDA was $(36.1) million, compared to $(19.3) million in the prior year period.

What are key strategic themes for Leslie’s moving forward?

The company focuses on customer centricity, convenience, and asset utilization as strategic themes.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LESL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $LESL stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



PHOENIX, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-customer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry serving residential customers and pool professionals nationwide, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.





“I am proud of our team’s dedication, resiliency and customer first mindset as we move forward in our transformation journey. Our team remains focused on the fundamentals of our business to deliver progress against our strategic initiatives,” said Jason McDonell, Leslie’s chief executive officer. “During our second quarter, weather trends impacted traffic resulting in a slightly softer topline than planned. However, through swift action, we delivered adjusted EBITDA in line with our expectations.”





Mr. McDonell continued, “In the quarter, we demonstrated our commitment to acting decisively and with urgency, including critical leadership changes, that we believe will help Leslie’s deliver sustainable profitable growth. Across the organization, we are focused on our key strategic themes including customer centricity, convenience and asset utilization and we are beginning to see early indicators of progress which we will discuss on ourearnings calltoday. While we recognize we have significant work ahead of us, we remain steadfast in maximizing cash flow, reducing leverage and driving long-term value for our stakeholders.”







Fiscal Second Quarter Ended March 29, 2025 Results









Sales were $177.1 million, a decrease of 6.1% compared to $188.7 million in the prior year period. Comparable sales decreased 6.7%. Non-comparable sales from new stores contributed $0.9 million in the quarter.



Gross profit was $43.9 million, a decrease of 19.1% compared to $54.3 million in the prior year period. Gross margin was 24.8% compared to 28.8% in the prior year period.



Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) were $92.3 million compared to $84.9 million in the prior year period.



Operating loss was $48.4 million compared to a loss of $30.5 million in the prior year period.



Interest expense was $15.9 million compared to $18.2 million in the prior year period.



Net loss was $51.3 million compared to a loss of $34.6 million in the prior year period.



Adjusted net loss was $46.5 million compared to a loss of $32.0 million in the prior year period.



Diluted loss per share was $0.28 compared to $0.19 in the prior year period. Adjusted diluted loss per share was $0.25 compared to $0.17 in the prior year period.



Adjusted EBITDA was $(36.1) million compared to $(19.3) million in the prior year period.



Cash and cash equivalents totaled $17.3 million as of March 29, 2025, an increase of $8.9 million, compared to $8.4 million as of March 30, 2024.



Inventories totaled $335.1 million as of March 29, 2025, a decrease of $44.0 million or 11.6%, compared to $379.1 million as of March 30, 2024.



Net cash used by operating activities totaled $154.3 million in the six months ended March 29, 2025 compared to $115.1 million in the six months ended March 30, 2024.



Capital expenditures totaled $11.2 million in the six months ended March 29, 2025 compared to $24.0 million in the six months ended of six months ended March 30, 2024.

















Full Year Fiscal 2025 Outlook







The company reiterated its outlook for the full year fiscal 2025:









Sales









$1,304 million to $1,370 million









Gross profit









$473 million to $505 million









Net (loss) income









$(10) million to $5 million









Adjusted net (loss) income









$(2) million to $13 million









Adjusted EBITDA









$96 million to $116 million









Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share









$(0.01) to $0.07









Diluted weighted average shares outstanding









185 million









*Note: A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to our results computed in accordance with GAAP.







Conference Call Details







The company will host a conference call at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time on May 8, 2025 to discuss the financial results as well as progress against the company’s strategic transformation initiatives. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at



https://ir.lesliespool.com/



.





A replay of the conference call will be available within approximately three hours of the conclusion of the call and will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website for 180 days.







About Leslie’s







Founded in 1963, Leslie’s is the largest and most trusted direct-to-customer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry serving residential customers and pool professionals nationwide. The company serves the aftermarket needs of residential and professional consumers with an extensive and largely exclusive assortment of essential pool and spa care products. The company operates an integrated ecosystem of over 1,000 physical locations and a robust digital platform, enabling consumers to engage with Leslie’s whenever, wherever, and however they prefer to shop. Its dedicated team of associates, pool and spa care experts, and experienced service technicians are passionate about empowering Leslie’s consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating Measures







In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures and other operating measures, including comparable sales growth, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss), and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. These non-GAAP financial measures and other operating measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for our results as reported under GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures and other operating measures are not calculated in the same manner by all companies, and accordingly, are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies.







Comparable Sales Growth







We measure comparable sales growth as the increase or decrease in sales recorded by the comparable base in any reporting period, compared to sales recorded by the comparable base in the prior reporting period. The comparable base includes sales through our locations and through our e-commerce websites and third-party marketplaces. Comparable sales growth is a key measure used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance.







Adjusted EBITDA







Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest (including amortization of debt issuance costs), taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation expense, executive transition costs, severance, strategic project costs, merger and acquisition costs, and other non-recurring, non-cash or discrete items. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is also frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry, when considered alongside other GAAP measures. We use Adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP measures of performance to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, and to compare our performance against that of other companies using similar measures.





Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP but is used by some investors to determine a company’s ability to service or incur indebtedness. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated in the same manner by all companies, and accordingly, is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for performance relative to other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indicator of a company’s operating performance in isolation from, or as a substitute for, net income (loss), cash flows from operations or cash flow data, all of which are prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA solely as supplemental disclosure because we believe it allows for a more complete analysis of results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to represent, and should not be considered more meaningful than, or as an alternative to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. In the future, we may incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate Adjusted EBITDA. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these items.







Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share







Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are additional key measures used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are also frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry, when considered alongside other GAAP measures.





Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation expense, executive transition costs, severance, strategic project costs, merger and acquisition costs, change in valuation allowance for deferred taxes, and other non-recurring, non-cash, or discrete items. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as Adjusted net income (loss) divided by the diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy, legal proceedings, competitive advantages, market size, growth opportunities, industry expectations, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Our actual results or outcomes could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, among others:







our ability to execute on our growth strategies;



supply disruptions or increased costs, including as a result of trade policies;



our ability to maintain favorable relationships with suppliers and manufacturers;



competition from mass merchants and specialty retailers;



impacts on our business from the sensitivity of our business to weather conditions, changes in the economy (including high interest rates, recession fears, inflationary pressures and changes in trade policies, including tariffs or other trade restrictions or the threat of such actions), geopolitical events or conflicts, and the housing market;



disruptions in the operations of our distribution centers;



our ability to implement technology initiatives that deliver the anticipated benefits, without disrupting our operations;



our ability to execute on our management transition plans and to attract and retain senior management and other qualified personnel;



regulatory changes and developments affecting our current and future products including evolving legal standards, regulations and stakeholder expectations concerning environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) matters;



our ability to obtain additional capital to finance operations;



commodity price inflation and deflation;



impacts on our business from epidemics, pandemics, or natural disasters;



impacts on our business from cyber incidents and other security threats or disruptions;



our ability to regain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards;



our ability to remediate material weaknesses or other deficiencies in our internal control over financial reporting or to maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; and



other risks and uncertainties, including those listed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).







You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and operating results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 28, 2024, in Part II, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 29, 2025 and in our other filings with the SEC. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The results, outcomes, events, and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results or outcomes could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.





In addition, statements that “we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this press release, and, while we believe that information provides a reasonable basis for these statements, that information may be limited or incomplete. Our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these statements.





The forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on events or circumstances as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information, changed expectations, the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, outcomes, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments.







Contact







Elisabeth Eisleben





Senior Vice President, Investor & Public Relations





Leslie’s, Inc.





investorrelations@lesl.com



















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended

















Six Months Ended





















March 29, 2025

















March 30, 2024

















March 29, 2025

















March 30, 2024





















(Unaudited)

















(Unaudited)

















(Unaudited)

















(Unaudited)















Sales





$





177,134













$





188,664













$





352,362













$





362,624













Cost of merchandise and services sold









133,188

















134,336

















260,699

















257,888













Gross profit









43,946

















54,328

















91,663

















104,736













Selling, general and administrative expenses









92,325

















84,856

















179,741

















171,734













Operating loss









(48,379





)













(30,528





)













(88,078





)













(66,998





)









Interest expense









15,897

















18,153

















31,661

















35,224













Loss before taxes









(64,276





)













(48,681





)













(119,739





)













(102,222





)









Income tax benefit









(12,956





)













(14,128





)













(23,855





)













(28,116





)









Net loss





$





(51,320





)









$





(34,553





)









$





(95,884





)









$





(74,106





)









Earnings per share:





















































Basic





$





(0.28





)









$





(0.19





)









$





(0.52





)









$





(0.40





)









Diluted





$





(0.28





)









$





(0.19





)









$





(0.52





)









$





(0.40





)









Weighted average shares outstanding:





















































Basic









185,256

















184,625

















185,139

















184,504













Diluted









185,256

















184,625

















185,139

















184,504



































Other Financial Data







(1)











(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended

















Six Months Ended





















March 29, 2025

















March 30, 2024

















March 29, 2025

















March 30, 2024





















(Unaudited)

















(Unaudited)

















(Unaudited)

















(Unaudited)















Adjusted EBITDA





$





(36,061





)









$





(19,278





)









$





(65,379





)









$





(43,698





)









Adjusted net loss





$





(46,525





)









$





(31,998





)









$





(87,816





)









$





(68,761





)









Adjusted diluted earnings per share





$





(0.25





)









$





(0.17





)









$





(0.47





)









$





(0.37





)





















(1)









See section titled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”































Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

























March 29, 2025

















September 28, 2024

















March 30, 2024

















Assets









(Unaudited)

















(Audited)

















(Unaudited)















Current assets









































Cash and cash equivalents





$





17,252













$





108,505













$





8,436













Accounts and other receivables, net









32,036

















45,467

















32,693













Inventories









335,101

















234,283

















379,090













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









33,180

















34,179

















33,413













Total current assets









417,569

















422,434

















453,632













Property and equipment, net









95,515

















98,447

















89,820













Operating lease right-of-use assets









250,916

















270,488

















260,221













Goodwill and other intangibles, net









213,315

















215,127

















216,973













Deferred tax assets









29,132

















4,168

















34,297













Other assets









36,509

















39,661

















40,305













Total assets





$





1,042,956













$





1,050,325













$





1,095,248















Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit











































Current liabilities









































Accounts payable





$





114,770













$





67,622













$





112,441













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









88,310

















106,713

















79,989













Operating lease liabilities









64,534

















63,357

















61,571













Income taxes payable









-

















1,127

















-













Current portion of long-term debt









-

















8,100

















8,100













Total current liabilities









267,614

















246,919

















262,101













Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent









188,174

















209,067

















193,818













Revolving credit facility









101,500

















-

















97,000













Long-term debt, net









751,077

















769,065

















770,157













Other long-term liabilities









4,050

















2,423

















3,144













Total liabilities









1,312,415

















1,227,474

















1,326,220













Commitments and contingencies









































Stockholders’ deficit









































Common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized and 185,401,657, 184,969,296, and 184,742,767 issued and outstanding as of March 29, 2025, September 28, 2024, and March 30, 2024, respectively.









185

















185

















185













Additional paid-in capital









110,445

















106,871

















103,775













Retained deficit









(380,089





)













(284,205





)













(334,932





)









Total stockholders’ deficit









(269,459





)













(177,149





)













(230,972





)









Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit





$





1,042,956













$





1,050,325













$





1,095,248



































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(Amounts in thousands)

































Six Months Ended





















March 29, 2025

















March 30, 2024





















(Unaudited)

















(Unaudited)

















Operating Activities































Net loss





$





(95,884





)









$





(74,106





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





























Depreciation and amortization









16,508

















16,173













Equity-based compensation









3,623

















5,383













Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts









1,078

















1,116













Provision for doubtful accounts









205

















318













Deferred income taxes









(24,964





)













(26,699





)









Loss on asset dispositions









98

















88













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





























Accounts and other receivables









13,226

















(3,615





)









Inventories









(100,818





)













(67,253





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets









999

















(9,780





)









Other assets









3,011

















5,461













Accounts payable









47,148

















53,885













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









(17,268





)













(9,649





)









Income taxes payable









(1,127





)













(5,782





)









Operating lease assets and liabilities, net









(144





)













(622





)









Net cash used in operating activities









(154,309





)













(115,082





)











Investing Activities































Purchases of property and equipment









(11,211





)













(24,008





)









Proceeds from asset dispositions









86

















44













Net cash used in investing activities









(11,125





)













(23,964





)











Financing Activities































Borrowings on revolving credit facility









119,500

















130,500













Payments on revolving credit facility









(18,000





)













(33,500





)









Repayment of long-term debt









(27,025





)













(4,050





)









Payment of finance leases









(245





)













-













Payments of employee tax withholdings related to restricted stock vesting









(49





)













(888





)









Net cash provided by financing activities









74,181

















92,062













Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents









(91,253





)













(46,984





)









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period









108,505

















55,420













Cash and cash equivalents, end of period





$





17,252













$





8,436















Supplemental Information:































Cash paid for interest









26,389

















35,517













Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received









3,162

















6,046



































GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation









(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)

































Three Months Ended

















Six Months Ended





















March 29, 2025

















March 30, 2024

















March 29, 2025

















March 30, 2024





















(Unaudited)

















(Unaudited)

















(Unaudited)

















(Unaudited)















Net loss





$





(51,320





)









$





(34,553





)









$





(95,884





)









$





(74,106





)









Interest expense









15,897

















18,153

















31,661

















35,224













Income tax benefit









(12,956





)













(14,128





)













(23,855





)













(28,116





)









Depreciation and amortization expense



(1)











8,271

















7,843

















16,508

















16,173













Equity-based compensation expense



(2)











1,920

















2,710

















3,661

















5,438













Strategic project costs



(3)











607

















540

















779

















663













Executive transition costs and other



(4)











1,520

















157

















1,751

















1,026













Adjusted EBITDA





$





(36,061





)









$





(19,278





)









$





(65,379





)









$





(43,698





)



































































Three Months Ended

















Six Months Ended





















March 29, 2025

















March 30, 2024

















March 29, 2025

















March 30, 2024





















(Unaudited)

















(Unaudited)

















(Unaudited)

















(Unaudited)















Net loss





$





(51,320





)









$





(34,553





)









$





(95,884





)









$





(74,106





)









Equity-based compensation expense



(2)











1,920

















2,710

















3,661

















5,438













Strategic project costs



(3)











607

















540

















779

















663













Executive transition costs and other



(4)











1,520

















157

















1,751

















1,026













Change in valuation allowance



(5)











2,348

















—

















4,566

















—













Tax effects of these adjustments



(6)











(1,600





)













(852





)













(2,689





)













(1,782





)









Adjusted net loss





$





(46,525





)









$





(31,998





)









$





(87,816





)









$





(68,761





)





























































Diluted earnings per share





$





(0.28





)









$





(0.19





)









$





(0.52





)









$





(0.40





)









Adjusted diluted earnings per share





$





(0.25





)









$





(0.17





)









$





(0.47





)









$





(0.37





)









Weighted average shares outstanding





















































Basic









185,256

















184,625

















185,139

















184,504













Diluted









185,256

















184,625

















185,139

















184,504

























(1)









Includes depreciation related to our distribution centers and store locations, which is reported in cost of merchandise and services sold and selling, general and administrative in our condensed consolidated statements of operations.









(2)









Represents charges related to equity-based compensation and our related payroll tax expense, which are reported in SG&A in our condensed consolidated statements of operations.









(3)









Represents non-recurring costs, such as third-party consulting costs related to first-generation technology initiatives, replacements of systems that are no longer supported by our vendors, investment in and development of new products outside of the course of continuing operations, or other discrete strategic projects that are infrequent or unusual in nature and potentially distortive to continuing operations. These items are reported in SG&A in our condensed consolidated statements of operations.









(4)









Includes certain senior executive transition costs and severance associated with completed corporate restructuring activities across the organization, losses on asset dispositions, merger and acquisition costs, and other non-recurring, non-cash, or discrete items as determined by management. Amounts are reported in SG&A in our condensed consolidated statements of operations.









(5)









Represents non-cash change in valuation allowance for deferred taxes that management does not believe are indicative of our ongoing operations. This item is reported in income tax benefit in our condensed consolidated statements of operations and we note they may reoccur in the future,









(6)









Represents the tax effect of the total adjustments based on our combined U.S. federal and state statutory tax rates. Amounts are reported in income tax benefit in our condensed consolidated statements of operations.







