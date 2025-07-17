Leslie’s, Inc. to Release Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results on August 6, 2025

Leslie’s, Inc. will release Q3 fiscal 2025 results on August 6, 2025, with a conference call to follow.

$LESL Insider Trading Activity

$LESL insiders have traded $LESL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LESL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN STRAIN purchased 150,000 shares for an estimated $118,500

ANTHONY A ISKANDER (See Remarks) purchased 63,995 shares for an estimated $49,916

SUSAN C OFARRELL purchased 31,500 shares for an estimated $25,200

MAILE NAYLOR purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $9,960

$LESL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $LESL stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LESL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LESL in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/18/2025

Stifel issued a "Sell" rating on 02/07/2025

$LESL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LESL recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $LESL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.4.

Here are some recent targets:

David Bellinger from Mizuho set a target price of $1.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Garik Shmois from Loop Capital set a target price of $1.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $1.25 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1.5 on 03/03/2025

on 03/03/2025 Elizabeth Suzuki from B of A Securities set a target price of $1.4 on 02/18/2025

on 02/18/2025 Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $3.0 on 02/11/2025

on 02/11/2025 W. Andrew Carter from Stifel set a target price of $1.55 on 02/07/2025

PHOENIX, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie's, Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-customer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry serving residential customers and pool professionals nationwide, today announced it will release fiscal 2025 third quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday August 6, 2025.





The company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on August 6, 2025 to discuss the financial results as well as progress against the company's strategic transformation initiatives. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at



https://ir.lesliespool.com/



.





A replay of the conference call will be available within approximately three hours of the conclusion of the call and will be available on the company's Investor Relations website for 180 days.







About Leslie's







Founded in 1963, Leslie's is the largest and most trusted direct-to-customer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry serving residential customers and pool professionals nationwide. The company serves the aftermarket needs of residential and professional consumers with an extensive and largely exclusive assortment of essential pool and spa care products. The company operates an integrated ecosystem of over 1,000 physical locations and a robust digital platform, enabling consumers to engage with Leslie's whenever, wherever and however they prefer to shop. Its dedicated team of associates, pool and spa care experts as well as experienced service technicians are passionate about empowering Leslie's consumers with the knowledge, products and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.







Contact







Elisabeth Eisleben





Senior Vice President, Investor & Public Relations





Leslie's, Inc.





investorrelations@lesl.com



