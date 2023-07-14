News & Insights

Markets
LESL

Leslie's Falls On Revised Q3, FY23 Outlook

July 14, 2023 — 11:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Leslie's, Inc. (LESL) shares are falling more than 34 percent on Friday morning trade after the direct-to-customer brand said it expects a 12 percent decline in the comparable sale.

The company now expects third-quarter profit to be $70 to $73 million. Adjusted net income is expected to be $73 to $76 million, and adjusted earnings per share are expected to be $0.39 to $0.41. The company's projection for preliminary sales is $611 million.

Further, Leslie's also revised its fiscal 2023 profit outlook to be $33 to $40 million. Adjusted profit is projected in a range of $52-$59 million or $0.28-$0.32 per share. Analysts are looking for $0.77 per share.

Currently, shares are at $6.24, down 34.40 percent from the previous close of $9.52 on a volume of 22,431,782.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LESL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.