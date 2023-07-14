Leslie's Falls On Revised Q3, FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Leslie's, Inc. (LESL) shares are falling more than 34 percent on Friday morning trade after the direct-to-customer brand said it expects a 12 percent decline in the comparable sale.

The company now expects third-quarter profit to be $70 to $73 million. Adjusted net income is expected to be $73 to $76 million, and adjusted earnings per share are expected to be $0.39 to $0.41. The company's projection for preliminary sales is $611 million.

Further, Leslie's also revised its fiscal 2023 profit outlook to be $33 to $40 million. Adjusted profit is projected in a range of $52-$59 million or $0.28-$0.32 per share. Analysts are looking for $0.77 per share.

Currently, shares are at $6.24, down 34.40 percent from the previous close of $9.52 on a volume of 22,431,782.

