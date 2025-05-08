LESLIES Earnings Results: $LESL Reports Quarterly Earnings

LESLIES ($LESL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, missing estimates of -$0.25 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $177,130,000, missing estimates of $188,766,504 by $-11,636,504.
LESLIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of LESLIES stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 16,316,844 shares (-55.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,001,038
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 5,121,403 shares (-31.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,420,728
- LIND VALUE II APS added 4,492,185 shares (+97.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,304,002
- ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC added 3,975,268 shares (+8.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,864,847
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 3,136,076 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,306,583
- CLEARFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 2,829,917 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,310,714
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 2,655,795 shares (+340.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,922,422
