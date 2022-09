(RTTNews) - Shares of Leslie's, Inc. (LESL) are rising more than 11% Monday morning at $14.99, on the news of it getting added to the S&P SmallCap 600.

Leslie's, a retailer of swimming pool supplies and related products, is to be added to the index prior to the opening of trading on September 28.

LESL has traded in the range of $13.01-$24.40 in the last 1 year.

