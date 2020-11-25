Leslie Daniels Is The Independent Director of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) And They Just Picked Up 10% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Leslie Daniels, the Independent Director of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) recently shelled out US$57k to buy stock, at US$28.50 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 10%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Anterix

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Chairman, Morgan O'Brien, for US$597k worth of shares, at about US$42.30 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$29.08. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In total, Anterix insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Anterix

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Anterix insiders own 3.3% of the company, worth about US$17m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Anterix Insider Transactions Indicate?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Anterix, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 5 warning signs for Anterix that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

