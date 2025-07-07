$LESL stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LESL stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,418,185 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LESL (you can track the company live on Quiver's $LESL stock page):
$LESL Insider Trading Activity
$LESL insiders have traded $LESL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LESL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN STRAIN purchased 150,000 shares for an estimated $118,500
- ANTHONY A ISKANDER (See Remarks) purchased 63,995 shares for an estimated $49,916
- SUSAN C OFARRELL purchased 31,500 shares for an estimated $25,200
- MAILE NAYLOR purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $9,960
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LESL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $LESL stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 16,316,844 shares (-55.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,001,038
- ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC added 7,649,626 shares (+15.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,626,299
- STATE STREET CORP removed 4,736,943 shares (-56.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,484,021
- LIND VALUE II APS added 4,492,185 shares (+97.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,304,002
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 3,136,076 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,306,583
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 2,098,221 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,543,241
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC removed 1,937,020 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,424,678
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $LESL on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.