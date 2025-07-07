$LESL stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LESL stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,418,185 of trading volume.

$LESL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LESL (you can track the company live on Quiver's $LESL stock page ):

$LESL insiders have traded $LESL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LESL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN STRAIN purchased 150,000 shares for an estimated $118,500

ANTHONY A ISKANDER (See Remarks) purchased 63,995 shares for an estimated $49,916

SUSAN C OFARRELL purchased 31,500 shares for an estimated $25,200

MAILE NAYLOR purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $9,960

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LESL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $LESL stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $LESL on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.