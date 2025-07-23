$LESL stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LESL stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,659,411 of trading volume.

$LESL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LESL (you can track the company live on Quiver's $LESL stock page ):

$LESL insiders have traded $LESL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LESL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN STRAIN purchased 150,000 shares for an estimated $118,500

ANTHONY A ISKANDER (See Remarks) purchased 63,995 shares for an estimated $49,916

SUSAN C OFARRELL purchased 31,500 shares for an estimated $25,200

MAILE NAYLOR purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $9,960

$LESL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $LESL stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LESL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LESL in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/18/2025

Stifel issued a "Sell" rating on 02/07/2025

$LESL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LESL recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $LESL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.4.

Here are some recent targets:

David Bellinger from Mizuho set a target price of $1.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Garik Shmois from Loop Capital set a target price of $1.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $1.25 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1.5 on 03/03/2025

on 03/03/2025 Elizabeth Suzuki from B of A Securities set a target price of $1.4 on 02/18/2025

on 02/18/2025 Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $3.0 on 02/11/2025

on 02/11/2025 W. Andrew Carter from Stifel set a target price of $1.55 on 02/07/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.