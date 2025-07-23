$LESL stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LESL stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,659,411 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LESL (you can track the company live on Quiver's $LESL stock page):
$LESL Insider Trading Activity
$LESL insiders have traded $LESL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LESL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN STRAIN purchased 150,000 shares for an estimated $118,500
- ANTHONY A ISKANDER (See Remarks) purchased 63,995 shares for an estimated $49,916
- SUSAN C OFARRELL purchased 31,500 shares for an estimated $25,200
- MAILE NAYLOR purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $9,960
$LESL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $LESL stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 16,316,844 shares (-55.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,001,038
- ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC added 7,649,626 shares (+15.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,626,299
- STATE STREET CORP removed 4,736,943 shares (-56.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,484,021
- LIND VALUE II APS added 4,492,185 shares (+97.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,304,002
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 3,136,076 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,306,583
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 2,098,221 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,543,241
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC removed 1,937,020 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,424,678
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$LESL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LESL in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/18/2025
- Stifel issued a "Sell" rating on 02/07/2025
$LESL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LESL recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $LESL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.4.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Bellinger from Mizuho set a target price of $1.0 on 07/03/2025
- Garik Shmois from Loop Capital set a target price of $1.0 on 05/09/2025
- Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $1.25 on 05/09/2025
- Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1.5 on 03/03/2025
- Elizabeth Suzuki from B of A Securities set a target price of $1.4 on 02/18/2025
- Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $3.0 on 02/11/2025
- W. Andrew Carter from Stifel set a target price of $1.55 on 02/07/2025
