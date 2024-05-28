Lesi Group Shareholders Unanimously Back Resolutions

Lesi Group Limited (HK:2540) has released an update.

Lesi Group Limited has announced that all resolutions presented at their Annual General Meeting on May 28, 2024, received unanimous support from shareholders. Key resolutions included the re-election of board members, approval of directors’ remuneration, re-appointment of KPMG as auditor, and authorization for share issuance and repurchase. With a 100% approval rate for each resolution, the company demonstrates solid backing from its investors.

For further insights into HK:2540 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.