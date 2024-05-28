News & Insights

Lesi Group Shareholders Unanimously Back Resolutions

May 28, 2024 — 08:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lesi Group Limited (HK:2540) has released an update.

Lesi Group Limited has announced that all resolutions presented at their Annual General Meeting on May 28, 2024, received unanimous support from shareholders. Key resolutions included the re-election of board members, approval of directors’ remuneration, re-appointment of KPMG as auditor, and authorization for share issuance and repurchase. With a 100% approval rate for each resolution, the company demonstrates solid backing from its investors.

