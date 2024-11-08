Lesaka Technologies Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. ( (LSAK) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Lesaka Technologies, Inc. presented to its investors.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. is a South African fintech company that provides financial services and software to underserved consumers and merchants in Southern Africa, with offerings that include integrated payment solutions such as transactional accounts, lending, and insurance.

In its first quarter of fiscal 2025, Lesaka Technologies reported revenue of $145.5 million, aligning with its guidance, and highlighted an improvement in adjusted EBITDA. Despite a net loss of $4.5 million, the company improved its loss per share by 24% compared to the previous year, showing progress in its financial performance.

The company experienced a 30% increase in revenue from its Consumer Division, while the Merchant Division’s revenue remained steady. Excluding one-off transaction costs related to the acquisition of Adumo, Lesaka would have reported an operating income of $1.7 million. Additionally, the Group’s adjusted EBITDA rose by 12%, reflecting operational efficiency gains.

Looking forward, Lesaka Technologies is optimistic about its growth trajectory, reaffirming its full-year revenue guidance of ZAR 10 billion to ZAR 11 billion and projecting significant growth in adjusted EBITDA. The company continues to focus on scaling its platform and solidifying its position as a leading independent fintech in Southern Africa.

