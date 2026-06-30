Is Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (LSAK) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Lesaka Technologies (LSAK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Lesaka Technologies is one of 234 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Lesaka Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LSAK's full-year earnings has moved 200% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, LSAK has gained about 0.2% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -10.1%. This means that Lesaka Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is RB Global (RBA). The stock has returned 10.8% year-to-date.

For RB Global, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Lesaka Technologies belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 112 individual stocks and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.9% this year, meaning that LSAK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, RB Global belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. This 35-stock industry is currently ranked #55. The industry has moved -13.8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Lesaka Technologies and RB Global as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (LSAK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RB Global, Inc. (RBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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