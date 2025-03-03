Lesaka Technologies, Inc. Announces Investor Day Scheduled for March 31, 2025

Lesaka Technologies will host an Investor Day on March 31, 2025, featuring strategic presentations and Q&A sessions.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has announced an Investor Day scheduled for March 31, 2025, at 9:00 am EDT. Executives will present the company's strategic vision and market opportunities, detailing go-to-market strategies across its divisions. A brief overview of financial performance and outlook will be included, followed by a live Q&A session for analysts and investors. The event will be accessible both in-person at Lesaka's head office in Rosebank and virtually, with registration required by March 25, 2025. Details and materials will be available on Lesaka's Investor Relations website. Lesaka, a South African fintech company, aims to enhance financial services for underserved consumers and merchants in the region.

Lesaka Technologies will host an Investor Day, providing a platform for senior leadership to articulate the company's strategic vision and market opportunities.

The event facilitates direct interaction between analysts, investors, and management through a live Q&A session, enhancing transparency and shareholder engagement.

Lesaka's focus on financial inclusion and its integrated fintech solutions highlight its commitment to addressing the needs of underserved markets in Southern Africa, which may attract socially conscious investors.

The announcement of an Investor Day may indicate that the company feels the need to clarify its strategic vision and financial performance, suggesting potential previous communication issues or concerns among investors.

The requirement for registration to attend the event may limit participation and engagement from interested investors, potentially affecting the event's effectiveness.

Currently, no financial performance specifics or outlook projections are provided in the release, which may leave investors seeking clarity on the company's financial health leading up to the event.

What is the date and time of Lesaka's Investor Day?

Lesaka's Investor Day is scheduled for March 31, 2025, at 9:00am EDT.

Where will the Investor Day be held?

The event will be hosted in person at Lesaka’s head office in Rosebank and available virtually.

How can I register for the Investor Day?

Participants can register for the event on Lesaka’s Investor Relations website by March 25, 2025.

Will there be a Q&A session during the event?

Yes, a live Question and Answer session will be held for analysts and investors.

Where can I find materials related to the Investor Day?

Investor Day materials will be published on Lesaka's Investor Relations website prior to the event and archived afterward.

JOHANNESBURG, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSAK; JSE: LSK) (“Lesaka” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will host an Investor Day on March 31, 2025 at 9:00am EDT. The event will feature presentations from the senior leadership of Lesaka, who will provide an overview of the Company’s strategic vision, positioning and market opportunities as well as a more detailed description of its go-to-market strategies and solutions across its Consumer, Merchant and Enterprise divisions. Lesaka’s Management will also provide a brief overview of the Company’s financial performance and current outlook and host a live Question and Answer session for analysts and investors.







Investor Day Materials and Webcast







The Investor Day will be hosted from 9:00am to 11:00am EDT (New York), 2:00pm to 4:00pm BST (London), and 3:00pm to 5:00pm SAST (Johannesburg) with the alternative of joining virtually, or in-person at Lesaka’s head office in Rosebank.





Please note that virtual attendees will be able to submit questions during the live Question and Answer session.





All materials will be published onto the Lesaka Investor Relations website prior to the event. Following the event, materials and an archived version of the broadcast will be available at the same location.





Information on how to register and attend the event can be found on Lesaka’s Investor Relations website at



https://ir.lesakatech.com



.





Please register your participation by March 25, 2025,



https://www.corpcam.com/Lesaka31032025



.







About Lesaka (







www.lesakatech.com







)







Lesaka Technologies, (Lesaka™) is a South African Fintech company driven by a purpose to provide financial services and software to Southern Africa’s underserviced consumers and merchants (including small-and-medium businesses and micro-merchants), improving people’s lives and increasing financial inclusion in the markets in which we operate. We offer an integrated multiproduct platform that provides transactional accounts (banking), lending, insurance, payouts, card acquiring, cash management, software and Alternative Digital Payments (“ADP”). ADP includes our pre-paid solutions and supplier enabled payments (previously referred to as our value-added services). By providing a full-service fintech platform in our connected ecosystem, we facilitate the digitization of commerce in our markets.





Lesaka has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NasdaqGS: LSAK) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: LSK). Visit



www.lesakatech.com



for additional information about Lesaka Technologies (Lesaka™).







Investor Relations Contact:







Phillipe Welthagen





Email:





phillipe.welthagen@lesakatech.com









Mobile: +27 84 512 5393



