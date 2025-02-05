LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $LSAK Reports Quarterly Earnings

LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES ($LSAK) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, beating estimates of -$0.06 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $146,820,000, beating estimates of $130,560,000 by $16,260,000.
LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP removed 102,167 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $510,835
- UBS GROUP AG removed 46,852 shares (-11.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $234,260
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. added 18,078 shares (+14.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $90,390
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 16,561 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $82,805
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 10,027 shares (-54.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $50,135
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,209 shares (+7.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,045
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 1,881 shares (-1.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,405
