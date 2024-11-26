Lesaka files to sell 14.68M shares of common stock for holders

The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares offered by this prospectus.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LSAK:
- Lesaka to acquire Recharger for $28M
- Lesaka Technologies Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results
- Lesaka Technologies Sets Fiscal 2025 Incentive Awards
- Lesaka reports Q1 EPS (7c), consensus (4c)
- LSAK Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.