Les Lehner Exhibits Confidence With An Acquisition Of Dave & Buster's Enter Stock Options

A substantial acquisition of company stock options by Les Lehner, SVP at Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) was reported on October 9, based on a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Lehner, SVP at Dave & Buster's Enter, acquired stock options for 6,056 shares of PLAY. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The options allow Lehner to buy the company's stock at $31.6 per share.

As of Thursday morning, Dave & Buster's Enter shares are up by 3.32%, with a current price of $33.01. This implies that Lehner's 6,056 shares have a value of $8,538.

Delving into Dave & Buster's Enter's Background

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc owns and operates nearly a hundred entertainment and dining establishments in the United States where customers can eat, drink, play games, and watch televised sports. Each store offers a full menu of entries and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. It derives maximum revenue from Entertainment.

Dave & Buster's Enter: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Dave & Buster's Enter displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.77%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 85.32%, indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Dave & Buster's Enter's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.02.

Debt Management: Dave & Buster's Enter's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 10.39, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 11.49, the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.6 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.47, Dave & Buster's Enter presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Dave & Buster's Enter's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.