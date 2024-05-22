Les Hôtels Baverez Shares Qualify for PEA-PME

Les Hotels Baverez SA (FR:ALLHB) has released an update.

Les Hôtels Baverez has announced that its shares are now eligible for inclusion in the PEA-PME savings plan, having met all required financial criteria such as market capitalization, revenue, balance sheet total, and employee count. This eligibility allows shareholders to enjoy the same tax advantages as the traditional equity savings plan and the company advises shareholders to consult their financial advisors regarding the inclusion of their shares in a PEA-PME.

