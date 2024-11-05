Les Constructeurs du Bois Boosts Growth with €1.3M Funding

Les Constructeurs du Bois SA (FR:MLLCB) has released an update.

Les Constructeurs du Bois (LCB), a pioneer in eco-real estate development, has successfully raised €1.3 million through the LITA platform to accelerate its sustainable construction projects. LCB, which utilizes over 80% wood and bio-based materials, reported doubling its revenue to €15 million from 2021 to 2023, reflecting robust financial growth. This fundraising aligns with LCB’s long-term strategy to address environmental challenges while maintaining a profitable and low-risk business model.

