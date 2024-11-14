Leroy Seafood Group Sees Growth Amid Salmon Price Challenges

Leroy Seafood Group ASA (GB:0GM2) has released an update.

Leroy Seafood Group ASA reported a consolidated operational EBIT of MNOK 412 for Q3 2024, impacted by low salmon prices and high lice pressure. Despite challenges, significant growth in their VAP S&D segment and investments in new aquaculture technologies are driving optimism for the future. The company is focused on achieving a slaughter volume of approximately 211,000 GWT by 2025, leveraging improvements in fish welfare and sustainability.

For further insights into GB:0GM2 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.