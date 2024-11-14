News & Insights

Leroy Seafood Group Sees Growth Amid Salmon Price Challenges

November 14, 2024 — 01:04 am EST

Leroy Seafood Group ASA (GB:0GM2) has released an update.

Leroy Seafood Group ASA reported a consolidated operational EBIT of MNOK 412 for Q3 2024, impacted by low salmon prices and high lice pressure. Despite challenges, significant growth in their VAP S&D segment and investments in new aquaculture technologies are driving optimism for the future. The company is focused on achieving a slaughter volume of approximately 211,000 GWT by 2025, leveraging improvements in fish welfare and sustainability.

