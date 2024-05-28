News & Insights

Lerøy Seafood Approves Dividend at Digital AGM

May 28, 2024 — 09:47 am EDT

Leroy Seafood Group ASA (GB:0GM2) has released an update.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA’s Annual General Meeting concluded with all proposed resolutions passed, including the approval of financial statements and a dividend distribution of NOK 2.50 per share. The meeting, held digitally on May 28, 2024, saw strong shareholder participation with over 82% of the share capital represented.

