Lerøy Seafood Approves Dividend at Digital AGM

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA’s Annual General Meeting concluded with all proposed resolutions passed, including the approval of financial statements and a dividend distribution of NOK 2.50 per share. The meeting, held digitally on May 28, 2024, saw strong shareholder participation with over 82% of the share capital represented.

