LEPU ScienTech’s AGM: Strong Support for 2023 Resolutions

LEPU ScienTech Medical Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2291) has released an update.

LEPU ScienTech Medical Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. successfully held its 2023 annual general meeting, where all resolutions were overwhelmingly approved with nearly unanimous votes. Key outcomes included the re-election of board members, approval of the annual report and financial plans, and the appointment of BDO as the new auditors for 2024. The company also confirmed the payment of the final dividend and amendments to its Articles of Association.

