LEPU ScienTech Declares Final Dividend for 2023

May 23, 2024 — 08:39 am EDT

LEPU ScienTech Medical Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2291) has released an update.

LEPU ScienTech Medical Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. has announced a final dividend of RMB 0.57 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2023, with a payment date set for September 30, 2024. The dividend for shareholders will be paid in HKD at the exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.098143. Non-resident individual shareholders are subject to a 10% or 20% withholding tax depending on their country’s tax treaty with the PRC, while certain domestic investors may be exempt.

