Lepu Biopharma Unveils Promising Drug Trials

Lepu Biopharma Co., Ltd. has announced positive clinical trial results for its innovative drugs and combination therapies at the ASCO Annual Meeting. The results include significant anti-tumor activity observed in pancreatic cancer with the antibody drug conjugate MRG004A and promising preliminary data for the combination of Pucotenlimab with EGFR-ADC MRG003 in EGFR-positive solid tumors. These findings suggest further potential in treating solid tumors with high tissue factor expression and in patients resistant to PD-1 inhibitors.

