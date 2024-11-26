News & Insights

Lepu Biopharma Extends Agreement with Lepu Medical

November 26, 2024 — 08:39 am EST

Lepu Biopharma Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:2157) has released an update.

Lepu Biopharma Co., Ltd. has entered into a New Procurement Framework Agreement with Lepu Medical, continuing their established business relationship. This agreement, effective from January 1, 2025, allows Lepu Medical to supply raw materials and services crucial for Lepu Biopharma’s operations. The transactions are defined as continuing connected transactions under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules but do not require shareholder approval.

