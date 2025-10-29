Lepu Biopharma Co. (SEHK:2157) Price Target Increased by 107.60% to 10.59

The average one-year price target for Lepu Biopharma Co. (SEHK:2157) has been revised to HK$10.59 / share. This is an increase of 107.60% from the prior estimate of HK$5.10 dated March 1, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$10.48 to a high of HK$10.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 71.60% from the latest reported closing price of HK$6.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lepu Biopharma Co.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2157 is 0.05%, an increase of 4.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.08% to 8,046K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,772K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,614K shares , representing an increase of 37.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2157 by 86.56% over the last quarter.

GERIX - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund Institutional holds 543K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 520K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 469K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ECNS - iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF holds 288K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares , representing a decrease of 16.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2157 by 5.51% over the last quarter.

