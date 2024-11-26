Lepu Biopharma to Appoint Ernst & Young as New Auditor

News & Insights

Lepu Biopharma Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:2157) has released an update.

Lepu Biopharma Co., Ltd. has announced a proposed change of auditor, with PricewaterhouseCoopers resigning and the company planning to appoint Ernst & Young as its new auditor for 2024. This transition, recommended by the Audit Committee, is pending approval at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting and is based on Ernst & Young’s industry experience and market reputation.

