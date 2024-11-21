News & Insights

Stocks

Lepidico Ltd’s AGM Reflects Shareholder Confidence

November 21, 2024 — 12:58 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lepidico Limited (AU:LPD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lepidico Ltd successfully conducted its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were passed with significant support, reflecting shareholder confidence in the company’s direction. The meeting was held in a hybrid format, accommodating both in-person and online participation. The withdrawal of the Spill Resolution highlighted strong approval for the company’s remuneration report, with less than 25% of votes against it.

For further insights into AU:LPD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.