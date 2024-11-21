Lepidico Ltd’s AGM Reflects Shareholder Confidence

Lepidico Limited (AU:LPD) has released an update.

Lepidico Ltd successfully conducted its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were passed with significant support, reflecting shareholder confidence in the company’s direction. The meeting was held in a hybrid format, accommodating both in-person and online participation. The withdrawal of the Spill Resolution highlighted strong approval for the company’s remuneration report, with less than 25% of votes against it.

