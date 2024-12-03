Lepidico Ltd Suspends Trading Amid Financing Plans

Lepidico Limited (AU:LPD) has released an update.

Lepidico Ltd (ASX: LPD) has announced a voluntary suspension of its securities from trading on the ASX, pending an upcoming announcement regarding strategic and bridge financing initiatives. The company aims to resolve this suspension by December 6, 2024, or sooner if the announcement is ready. Investors are keenly watching for further updates as the company’s financial position unfolds.

