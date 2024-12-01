News & Insights

Lepidico Ltd Initiates Trading Halt for Key Announcement

December 01, 2024 — 06:37 pm EST

Lepidico Limited (AU:LPD) has released an update.

Lepidico Ltd has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to release a significant announcement concerning strategic financing initiatives and the company’s financial position. This halt is expected to last until the announcement is made or until normal trading resumes on December 4, 2024. Investors are advised to stay tuned for updates that could impact the company’s stock performance.

