Lepidico Ltd Addresses Late Lodgement of Notices

Lepidico Ltd has announced a late lodgement of Appendices 3Y due to an administrative oversight, affecting the directors’ interest notices following the expiry of stock options. No securities were bought or sold by the directors, and the company is implementing additional procedures to prevent future occurrences.

