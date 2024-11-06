News & Insights

Lepidico Limited Expands Market Presence with New Shares

November 06, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

Lepidico Limited (AU:LPD) has released an update.

Lepidico Limited has announced the quotation of 60,517 new fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) following the exercise of options. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to raise capital and expand its market presence. Investors may find this development promising as it reflects the company’s growth strategies and potential for increased value.

