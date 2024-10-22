Lepidico Limited Announces Key Annual Meeting Details

Lepidico Limited (AU:LPD) has released an update.

Lepidico Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 21, 2024, featuring key discussions on financial statements, director re-elections, and critical resolutions such as the adoption of the Remuneration Report. Investors should note the potential for a spill resolution, which could lead to changes in board composition if the Remuneration Report receives significant opposition. The meeting will be accessible both in-person and online, ensuring shareholder engagement and participation.

