Leopold Aschenbrenner's AI Hedge Fund Just Blew Up, and It Highlights an Endemic Problem for Wall Street

Key Points

Leopold Aschenbrenner gained notoriety on Wall Street for his artificial intelligence (AI)-focused fund's gains, which at one point topped 1,000% since inception.

However, leverage is a two-way street, and it came home to roost last week for Aschenbrenner's fund, Situational Awareness.

Outstanding margin debt is skyrocketing, which has historically been one of the top red flags on Wall Street.

10 stocks we like better than S&P 500 Index ›

For the better part of the last four years, nothing has captured the attention and capital of investors quite like the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. This multitrillion-dollar opportunity is the greatest technology advance since the advent of the internet, and it's single-handedly responsible for blasting the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) to new heights.

But hot trends also encourage outsize risk-taking -- a lesson that Leopold Aschenbrenner, the lead investor behind AI hedge fund Situational Awareness, learned the hard way last week.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Situational Awareness sends ripples through Wall Street

In the two years leading up to last week, the 24-year-old Aschenbrenner's AI-focused fund was a superstar. At its peak, Situational Awareness had $45 billion in assets under management (AUM) and had rallied more than 1,000% since its inception.

But as of July 30, according to people familiar with the matter via CNBC, total AUM had plunged to around $10 billion. While some have postulated that short-sellers or an opportunistic Citadel, which purchased Situational Awareness's portfolio amid its troubles, are to blame, there's something far more sinister behind Aschenbrenner's downfall: leverage.

BREAKING: Situational Awareness sold "the bulk" of its stock portfolio to Citadel after "big losses in AI," per WSJ.



The hedge fund, which reportedly had a net asset value of $45 billion on July 1st, is now in "crisis mode," WSJ reports. https://t.co/5M4yUgvOrg -- The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) July 30, 2026

According to various reports, the hot-shot fund manager was utilizing up to 400% leverage in some of his fund's positions. Given the parabolic move higher in AI stocks, an inevitable retracement was a dangerous proposition that, in hindsight, led to the sale of Situational Awareness's stock portfolio to Ken Griffin's Citadel.

But Aschenbrenner's use of leverage isn't a one-off problem on Wall Street -- it's endemic.

Outstanding margin debt is going parabolic

Every month, FINRA publishes the amount of outstanding margin debt at U.S. brokerages. "Margin" is money an investor borrows from their broker to short-sell (wager against) or purchase securities. When used to buy securities, it's a form of leverage, similar to the leverage Leopold Aschenbrenner employed in his fund.

Historically, when outstanding margin debt rises by 65% or more over a short time frame, it's signaled imminent disaster for the stock market. In other words, when investors dramatically increase their willingness to take risks, bad things happen.

Total Margin Debt hits $1.5 Trillion, a new all-time high 🤯 👀 pic.twitter.com/1IXqZGgrqs -- Barchart (@Barchart) July 20, 2026

Between April 2025 and June 2026, FINRA data shows that outstanding margin debt has soared 77% to an all-time high of $1.502 trillion. The previous three times over the last three decades that outstanding margin debt skyrocketed were disastrous for the stock market:

March 1999 to March 2000 : Margin debt increased by 80% in the lead-up to the bursting of the dot-com bubble. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost 49% and 78% of their respective values.

: Margin debt increased by 80% in the lead-up to the bursting of the dot-com bubble. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost 49% and 78% of their respective values. June 2006 to July 2007 : Over this 13-month period immediately preceding the start of the financial crisis, margin debt jumped 66%. The benchmark S&P 500 lost 57% of its value from peak to trough.

: Over this 13-month period immediately preceding the start of the financial crisis, margin debt jumped 66%. The benchmark S&P 500 lost 57% of its value from peak to trough. March 2020 to October 2021: Outstanding margin debt soared 95% over 19 months, fueled by COVID-19-related fiscal stimulus. The 2022 bear market wiped out a third of the Nasdaq Composite's value.

There's arguably no greater red flag on Wall Street than a parabolic rise in outstanding margin debt. Situational Awareness may be just the tip of the iceberg.

Should you buy stock in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $395,463!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,268,290!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 927% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2026.

Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.