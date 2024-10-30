News & Insights

Leopard Lake Gold Corp. Welcomes New CEO

October 30, 2024 — 07:09 pm EDT

Leopard Lake Gold Corp. (TSE:LP) has released an update.

Leopard Lake Gold Corp. has announced the appointment of Daniel Bélanger as their new CEO, aiming to enhance their strategic direction in the mining and financial sectors. The company expresses gratitude for the contributions of the outgoing CEO, George Brown. This leadership change is expected to bolster Leopard Lake’s mineral exploration efforts in Canada.

