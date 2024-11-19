News & Insights

Leopalace21’s Strategic Focus in 2024 Report

November 19, 2024 — 10:55 am EST

Leopalace21 (JP:8848) has released an update.

Leopalace21’s Integrated Report 2024 outlines the company’s strategic focus on value creation through enhancing its financial, human, social, and intellectual capital. The report details the company’s efforts to reform corporate culture and strengthen compliance following past construction defects, while also emphasizing sustainability and business strategies such as company-leased housing and attracting foreign customers. These initiatives aim to adapt to changing social and economic conditions, including an increasing number of foreign workers and students and shifts in the labor market.

