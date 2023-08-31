Leopalace21 (TYO:8848) Price Target Increased by 7.94% to 346.80

The average one-year price target for Leopalace21 (TYO:8848) has been revised to 346.80 / share. This is an increase of 7.94% from the prior estimate of 321.30 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 292.90 to a high of 409.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.76% from the latest reported closing price of 368.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leopalace21. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8848 is 0.02%, a decrease of 28.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 12,797K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,088K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,825K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 854K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 846K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 850K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8848 by 11.26% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 842K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

