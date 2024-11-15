Leopalace21 Adjusts Tax Asset Strategy Amid Strong Performance

Leopalace21 (JP:8848) has released an update.

Leopalace21 Corporation has adjusted its approach to reversing deferred tax assets due to strong performance in the first half of the fiscal year, leading to a revision of previously announced Q1 results. This accounting change, which now occurs quarterly, does not affect the company’s full-year plan, earnings forecast, or cash flow.

