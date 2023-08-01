Leonteq (SIX:LEON) Price Target Decreased by 15.38% to 56.10

The average one-year price target for Leonteq (SIX:LEON) has been revised to 56.10 / share. This is an decrease of 15.38% from the prior estimate of 66.30 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45.45 to a high of 68.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.83% from the latest reported closing price of 41.00 / share.

Leonteq Maintains 4.88% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.88%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leonteq. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEON is 0.05%, a decrease of 1.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.67% to 720K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 141K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEON by 3.48% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 126K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing an increase of 25.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEON by 2.05% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 80K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEON by 9.29% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 59K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 41K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEON by 2.11% over the last quarter.

