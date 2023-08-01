Leon`s Furniture (LEFUF) Price Target Increased by 11.82% to 18.55

The average one-year price target for Leon`s Furniture (OTC:LEFUF) has been revised to 18.55 / share. This is an increase of 11.82% from the prior estimate of 16.59 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.37 to a high of 19.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.87% from the latest reported closing price of 16.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leon`s Furniture. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 10.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEFUF is 0.02%, an increase of 7.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.71% to 863K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 308K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEFUF by 5.83% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 167K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 124K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 62K shares.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 35K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 4.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEFUF by 10.27% over the last quarter.

