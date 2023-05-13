Leon`s Furniture (LEFUF) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Leon`s Furniture said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on July 10, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leon`s Furniture. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEFUF is 0.02%, a decrease of 12.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.93% to 780K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.78% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Leon`s Furniture is 16.59. The forecasts range from a low of 16.43 to a high of $17.08. The average price target represents an increase of 33.78% from its latest reported closing price of 12.40.

The projected annual revenue for Leon`s Furniture is 2,521MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 310K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEFUF by 8.61% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 167K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 124K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 34K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 5.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEFUF by 8.05% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 25K shares. No change in the last quarter.

