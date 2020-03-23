Leoni Warns On Earnings, Sales, Liquidity Due To COVID-19 Pandemic; Stock Dips

(RTTNews) - Shares of Leoni AG (LEOGN) were losing around 15 percent in the morning trading in Germany after the provider of energy and data management solutions for the automotive industry Monday said it sees substantial burdens on sales, earnings and liquidity from the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said the level of this impact is not foreseeable at this stage. The company has decided on measures to ensure the continuation of business operations. These include plant closures in Europe, North Africa and the Americas, the introduction of short-time work in Germany as well as comparable measures at further European locations.

These steps will significantly reduce material and personnel costs. In addition, Leoni plans to apply for financial aid to increase its financial flexibility.

Leoni also expects the automotive business of the Wire & Cable Solutions Division to suffer subsequent declines and production limitations. For the time being, production for the industrial business of the Wire & Cables Division will be maintained, although some losses are to be expected.

The Board of Directors and the employee representatives reached an agreement that will allow production in Germany to be scaled down in a controlled manner.

At production sites outside Germany, further comparable measures are being examined and will be implemented at short notice.

The company will maintain necessary, business-critical operations.

In Germany, Leoni shares were trading at 6.33 euros, down 15.22 percent.

